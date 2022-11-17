Climate change caused Nigeria ‘worst floods’ – study

A new study has found that climate change severely worsened the heavy rains that caused large-scale flooding across swathes of Nigeria and Niger this year, killing hundreds of people.

The floods were recorded as the worst-ever in the two countries.

The report by World Weather Attribution says extreme seasonal rainfall and the release of water from dams caused the flooding from June to October.

They concluded the event was made 80 times more likely by climate change.

Almost 1.5 million people were displaced, hundreds of thousands of homes were swept away and over half a million hectares of farmland was devastated by the floods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...