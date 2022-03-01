Climate Change: Countries urged to cut on carbon emissions

Kenya is among Countries feeling the impact of climate change with calls for the adoption of friendly policies that will counter global warming. According to the latest report released by the intergovernmental panel on climate change, there is a need to focus on transformation and system transition to clean energy use. The meeting comes as the United Nations Environmental Program celebrates its 50th anniversary. And as Ruth Wamboi reports, the United Nations has urged member countries to honor the Glasgow Cop26 pledge.

Related