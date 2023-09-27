The Asharami Synergy’s Climate Change Essay Competition has received about 225 essay entries from students from various universities which will go a long way in amplifying the voices of Kenyan youth and enhancing their engagement in energy transition.

The competition which focuses on climate change seeks to make clear the complexities surrounding energy transition and sustainability and make them more accessible to the Kenyan youth and Africa as well.

This comes at a prime time after the completed Africa Climate Summit 2023 held in the country where the president declared that “Africa holds the key to decarbonizing the world economy.”

Country Manager at Asharami Synergy Kenya, Debola Adesanya lauded the president’s leadership in the realm of climate action, which continues to inspire positive collaboration and calls for global investors to support a sustainable future. He also emphasized on the company’s alignment with President Ruto’s vision for climate action.

“Asharami Synergy Kenya reaffirms its commitment to collaborating with the Kenyan government and the youth to forge a greener and more prosperous future, “said Adesanya.

He also stressed on the significance of international investments in catalyzing a green energy revolution in Kenya.

“Sahara Group, our parent company, remains a staunch advocate for a just energy transition in Africa that leaves no one behind,” he added.

The entries will be assessed by eminent scholars like Omondi Oketch, Associate Professor of Linguistics, The Technical University of Kenya, Rosemary Nyaole, Senior Lecturer, Department of Media and Film Studies, School of Communication, Daystar University, Hilary Masaya, Lecturer, Communication, Media, and Publishing Studies, Egerton University among others.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes, while all outstanding entries will be published and shared on global platforms.