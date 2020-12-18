Climate change: Kenya to invest heavily on renewable energy

Kenya is set to invest heavily on renewable energy to cut the cost of power, reduce pollution and deal with the adverse effects of climate change.

Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) Director Alex Chesosi says the enactment of the Energy bill 2019 has given a green light for serious investment on renewable energy.

He said experts indicate the green technologies will reduce effects of global warming and help Kenyans get energy at a lower cost.

Among the Renewable set for investment by the government include Solar Energy,Wine energy,Biomas ,Biogas among others.

Speaking at Bukura renewable Energy centre in Kakamega during an inspection tour, Chesosi called on County governments to partner with the ministry of energy to set up demonstration centres to offer training and capacity building to residents in areas that are viable for Renewable energy.

Chesosi said the government has stressed on the need for additional investment in clean energy sources like Wind, geothermal and Solar to reduce air pollution in the East Africa’s biggest economy.

He said latest statistics indicate that Kenya emerged the least toxic country globally, according to Eco Experts, a renewable energy firm whose findings relied on data from World Health Organisation WHO followed by Tanzania,Ethiopia and Mozambique.

This even as he urged Kenyans to embrace renewable energy to cut on cost of services and also as an alternative way to deal with effects of climate change.

The government has already announced plans to map out areas that have potential for renewable energy during the nationwide survey that seeks to identify and quantify the country’s renewable energy potential.

