Climate Change: Rising waters in Rift Valley lakes

In the five years of scouting Lake Nakuru National Park for rare birds, Benjamin Kamau and his team of avid bird watchers cum tour guides never imagined that one day they would be counting carcasses of their favorite birds.

It has been a year of agony for the bird watchers who make a living of tour guiding around the 45 square kilometer wildlife ecosystem that has been adversely affected by flooding which experts attribute to climate change.

The youthful tour guides lament the state of affairs at the lake which they say leads to a worrying death toll among the Lesser Flamingos, the region`s heritage.

Kamau, a career ornithologist, says the flooding of the lake has diminished algae, the staple food for the birds, and a great many birds are starving. The birds now flock at the nearby highly toxic sewage lagoons in search of food and many don`t live long. Some migrate to far-flung rich ecosystems.

Fewer birds every month means fewer domestic and foreign bird watchers and this means slimmer prospects for the young ornithologists turned tour guides.

Last week, the task force constituted by Environment Cabinet Secretary Kariako Tobiko to look into the causes of rising waters in Rift Valley Lakes released their report amid heightened anxiety among 78,000 households living around and dependent on the lakes’ ecosystems.

In the scoping report, scientists studying the phenomenon indicated that human activities like settlements and poor farming practices along ecosystems of rivers that drain into the lakes cause erosion of topsoil into rivers which end up depositing thousands of tons of fine sand called silt into the lakes.

The cumulative deposit of silt, the report explains, had raised the floors of the lakes making them incapable of containing more water from the rivers occasioning floods.

The report in part asserts that the shift in tectonic plates along the floor of the Rift Valley where the lakes lie is also a contributing factor to the unprecedented rise in water levels.

The movement of the plates, the report says, leads to cracking of underground aquifers leading to their discharge and hence the rise of the levels of water in the lakes.

Jackson Kinyanjui, an ecologist, was part of the task force that was inquiring into the phenomenon for nine months.

He says there is a need for the 10 County Governments that have been affected by the phenomenon to activate climate change resilience funds to cushion people from the adverse effects of the phenomenon.

The task force co-constituted by the United Nations Environment Program (UNDP) also studied the phenomenon in Lakes Turkana, Longipi, Magadi, Baringo, Solai, Naivasha, Bogoria, Elementaita, Ol` Bolossat, the Turkwel Dam, and Lake Victorian in Western Kenya.

Kinyajui observes that sustained programs about climate change and global warming inwards will help to educate communities about environmentally friendly farming practices, extensive and continuous tree planting in the effort to avert environmental degradation which he says is increasingly wanton in the areas.

He suggests a gradual integration into schools’ curriculum of climate change awareness programs. The scientist hopes this will inculcate in the young generation skills about curbing global warming, knowledge about climate change, and environmental conservation.

In the opinion of the task force, the county climate resilience funds will empower youth and women groups with skills about the construction of gabions and terraces along the inlets to the lakes and along the rivers to curb soil erosion within the 110,600 hectares of land adjacent to the water bodies.

The environmentalist notes that if the Central County Governments ensure that private and public development projects comply with the stipulations laid out in the development spatial plans, there will be minimal destructive effects on the environment.

He cites, for example, the need to ensure that public amenities and private residential properties are built on lands that have been duly vetted by environmental specialists to avoid human activities on riparian ecosystems.

The implementation of the Lake Basin strategy is one of the pillars of the mitigation plan recommended by the scoping report which Kinyanjui commends saying it will ensure that all riparian lands are protected and conserved to stave off disasters in the future.

As World economic powers confer with each other about practical ways of reducing global warming and curbing climate change at the COP 26 in Glasgow, Kinyajui says that there is a need for Kenya to tap from the entity`s global climate financing program to put in place climate change mitigation measures in the counties.

He argues that climate-smart practices are central to the realization of the government`s agenda on food and nutrition security as well as bolstering other key revenue earners, like tourism, that rely on a healthy environment.

As they continue rescuing the lesser flamingos and other rare birds, Kamau and his team hope that there will be sufficient political will to implement the recommendations of the task force. This, he says, will save the lakes` ecosystems which support the livelihoods of 400,000 people like his.