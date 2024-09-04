Climate Change Threat: Kenya seeks to strengthen ties with the Netherlands

Kenya and Netherlands are commemorating 60 years of bilateral ties in key areas of trade, horticulture, peace and security. This comes at a time the globe is grappling with the growing challenge of climate change which poses a danger to peace and security threatening the social and economic fabric.

The conversation on climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies will feature prominently next month during a visit by a high-ranking government delegation from Netherlands to Kenya.

Both countries will be seeking to strengthen ties in areas of mutual interest such as intelligence sharing, training, knowledge exchange as well as mitigating the impact of climate change which in recent months forced thousands out of their homes owing to flooding and incidences of famine.

“In our visit to Kenya in October, we will speak about how the armed forces in Netherlands is tackling the problem of climate change to reduce on carbon emissions and ensure that people who can live on the planet are able to survive and don’t have to migrate” remarked Netherlands Chief of Defense Forces in the Defense Ministry; General Onno Eichelsheim.

Eichelsheim who spoke to Kenyan journalists at the peace palace in The Hague Netherlands, said the military was in the process of embracing new ways to reduce its carbon footprint.

“The support ships that normally operate on diesel or gasoline, we are now giving them electrical engines and batteries. Additionally, we are making sure that we do not use as many generators as we did in the past but are using solar panels to provide us with the energy that we need. This will lower our footprints’’ stated the Netherlands military head.

The common threat to the ecosystem is one that is shared between Kenya and Netherlands. This is perhaps because nearly 30% of Netherlands is below sea level. It is estimated that the lowest point is 6.7 meters below sea level while the highest point is about 300 meters above sea level. This paints a picture of the unique positioning of the country and why global warming is a cause of concern.

According to Eichelsheim the meeting between Kenya and Netherlands will result in the formulation of a special forces agreement to continuously train and educate soldiers. Governments must recognize the pressing environmental threat and begin investing in areas that cut back on carbon emissions.

Netherlands remains a key strategic partner for Kenya as it is the largest export market for its horticultural crops. Whereas Kenya has taken deliberate steps to improve its tree cover and carbon credit by growing 15 billion trees within 10 years in an exercise spearheaded by the military as directed by President William Ruto, the shift from air to sea freight in exports is one that cannot be wished away.

It is these lessons that the two countries will have to focus on during the October meeting as the globe battles the new threat to peace and security.

It is a new battle front that will require tact and investment within the military ranks and a culture shift to win the war and mitigate climate change which poses a global security threat.