Climate financing to take centre stage as COP28 conference kicks off in Dubai

Climate financing talks are expected to take centre stage at the 28th Edition of the Conference of Parties which starts today (Thursday) in Dubai City, United Arab Emirates.

Close to 60 thousand delegates from more than 190 countries are expected to throng the city for the annual climate change summit.

Speaking from Dubai Wednesday, Climate expert Mithika Mwenda, who is the Executive Director Panafrican Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) said he expects that the issue of loss and damage will be concluded during this year’s conference.

“There are serious decisions which are supposed to be made here which were carried over from COP27 to COP28 the issue of loss and damage is supposed to be concluded so that the loss and damage fund can be functionalised.” Said Mwenda.

Adding that the urgency of climate action cannot be overstated. “Concrete steps must be taken to address the specific vulnerabilities faced by African nations.”

