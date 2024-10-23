Climate WorX project drives Kenya’s ambitious 15B tree planting goal

The Kenyan government, through the Climate WorX program, has launched a transformative initiative to engage youth and women in environmental conservation efforts by establishing a mega tree nursery around Ngong Forest.

The project aims to prepare 3,000 seedlings daily, which will contribute to the country’s ambitious goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

This initiative is a key component of Kenya’s broader strategy to advance reforestation, combat climate change, and enhance climate resilience.

By engaging local communities, especially youth and women, the government is not only fostering job creation but also building a sustainable future.

The Ministry of Environment, under this initiative, is dedicated to championing environmental stewardship.

The mega tree nursery will play a crucial role in reclaiming riparian land, rehabilitating degraded ecosystems, and boosting the national forest cover.

The project is part of ongoing efforts to restore forests and mitigate the impacts of deforestation, which has been a growing concern for the country.

Kenya’s plan to plant 15 billion trees over the next decade is seen as a cornerstone of its climate action agenda.

By increasing the country’s forest cover, the initiative will contribute to global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard biodiversity, and enhance the livelihoods of communities reliant on forest ecosystems.