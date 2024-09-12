ClimateWorX initiative to employ 20,000 youth in first phase, says Ruto

The ClimateWorX initiative will engage 20,000 youth in its first phase to support climate and environmental restoration efforts in Nairobi County.

Speaking at the launch in Korogocho, President William Ruto announced that the program will officially begin on October 1 and will soon expand to other counties with an additional 40,098 young Kenyans expected to join the initiative.

“We will extend the program to the four major cities—Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, and Nakuru—within the month,” Ruto stated.

“An additional 40,098 youth will be engaged, with 10,000 of them allocated to other areas of Nairobi starting in early November. In December, we will roll out ClimateWorX across all remaining counties, onboarding 139,902 youth to ensure full national participation and impact.”

Overall, the program aims to engage 200,000 youth in combating climate change as Kenya works towards its ambitious goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

“ClimateWorX will empower the youth to take part in improving infrastructure, such as social housing, building footbridges, constructing access roads, and creating essential amenities. Additionally, they will be involved in environmental stewardship, urban cleanliness, green space development, tree planting, and restoring riverbanks,” the President added.

President Ruto called on the youth to apply for the program through the Climate Resilience and Sustainability Platform at www.crsp.go.ke.

The ClimateWorX Mtaani program is set to replace the Kazi Mtaani initiative, which was launched by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.