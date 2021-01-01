Clinical officers agree to end strike after deal with the Ministry

Clinical officers have agreed to end their strike that has paralyzed the Country’s public health system for the last 26-day.

This after the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers signed a return to work deal with the Ministry of Health.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the Government remains committed to ensuring continuity of service in public health facilitates and will do everything possible to ensure all health workers on strike resume duty as soon as possible.

He said while the Country continues to grapple with COVID-19, it’s important that to ensure ease of access of health care services.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He urged other health care workers who are on strike to hasten negotiations so that they can return to work especially during this time kids are about to return to school.

KUCO National Chairman Peterson Wachira said they will walk hand in hand with the Government and review progress from time to time as well as ensure attainment of universal health care.

Following the agreement, KUCO Sec Gen George Gibore has now directed union members to resume duty within 24 hours.

Gibore said the strike is officially over adding that they have agreed on 17 points mostly touching on their welfare.

“PPEs should be available and adequate, medical cover and group life insurance for union members must be in place to ensure they get access to good health care services when hospitalised due to COVID-19 as well as compensation if one succumbs to the virus.

They have further agreed that the Government will ensure clinical officers on contractual terms, get benefits such as NHIF as well as renew their contracts.

He said that all disciplinary cases due to participation in the strike will also be withdrawn and salaries released to the members.