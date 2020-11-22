Clinical Officers issue 14-day strike notice over healthcare workers welfare

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers has given the Government a 14 day strike notice in what is likely to paralyze the health sector in the Country.

The notice comes at a time when the Government is facing another strike threat from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union.

The unions are mourning the death of their colleagues who have succumbed to corona virus related complications in the last few days.

7 clinical officers have succumbed to COVID-19 so far following the demise of a clinical officer based at Kisii Level 5 hospital.

According to the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers Chairman Peterson Wachira the loss of lives could have been avoided if the Government heeded to advisories by health unions and the World Health Organization to exempt vulnerable health practitioners from active duty.

The health care workers say they will invoke the Occupational Safety and Health Act and withdraw services until their safety is guaranteed if the employer challenges the strike notice in court.

They said they will not negotiate on matters pertaining to the sanctity of life of their members saying, provision of adequate quantities of PPE’s at all levels of health service delivery must be effected.

The union also wants vulnerable health workers or those with preexisting conditions exempted from active frontline duty.

Union leaders have also called for provision of a comprehensive medical cover to cater for health workers and their dependents.

They have also demanded that salaries of UHC staff deployed to Counties be paid within the next 14 days, and called for a harmonization of health risk allowance