Clinical officers to down tools again citing intimidation by CoG

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has announced the resumption of a nationwide strike effective midnight.

This follows the lapse of the ultimatum given to governors to sign and start implementing the return to work formula signed between the clinicians and the Ministry of Health last week.

Addressing the media in Nairobi Thursday afternoon, KUCO Secretary-General George Gibore cited intimidation by the Council of Governors as one of the reasons for downing tools again.

Gibore further cited the lack of goodwill and commitment from the devolved units to resolve the stalemate and restore normalcy in the health sector.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the union, on the 5th of this month, KUCO gave the Council of Governors (CoG) 48 hours to consent to the return to work formula signed by the union and Ministry of Health on the 1st of January 2021 but the CoG was reluctant to convene a meeting with the medics.

The union further wrote a letter to the COG on the 6th of January requesting for a meeting with the COG chair in an attempt to resolve the impasse.

The Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya announced the rejection of a deal that ended the strike by clinical officers that had paralyzed health services in the country for 26 days.

Gibore said they plan to hold nationwide peaceful demonstrations to protest the Council of Governors’ unfair treatment of the clinicians.