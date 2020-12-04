Clinical officers vow to down tools come Monday

Services in all public health facilities risk grinding to a halt as clinical officers vow to down their tools come Monday should the government fail to comprehensively address their demands.

Through their Union, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, the clinicians say their safety remains non-negotiable and that the government must demonstrate its commitment to creating a safe working environment for all healthcare workers in the country.

The union is calling on the government to allow healthcare providers in vulnerable groups to work from home.

They also want their health risk allowances to be harmonized and increased to cushion them from financial constraints.

Their demands come a day after Labor Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui appealed to medics to suspend their planned strike and allow for talks.

The healthcare workers alleged that there has been no attempt by the Ministry of Health and county governments to address their grievances since the announcement of the strike notice on 23rd November.

On Wednesday Chelugui said the government had ordered KEMSA to release all PPE’s and urged county governments to expedite the implementation of the comprehensive medical cover through NHIF and that the government had also established a multi-agency committee to look into health workers grievances.

Chelugui’s appeal coming even as the healthcare workers said that a total of 763 clinical officers in public and private hospitals have been infected by Covid-19, 9 of whom have already succumbed to the disease.

Doctors will also go on strike on Monday after they reject attempts by the Senate Health Committee to buy more time for mediation.