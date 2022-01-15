Clubs urged to comply with the Sports Act 2013  

Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee has emphasised on the need for local football to comply with the Sports Act 2013 in a bid to enhance professional running of the game in the country.

Last year in December, the Government directed clubs and associations to be fully compliant with the law to be considered existent and have their activities legalised.

Speaking on Saturday while meeting with the Northern Zone Division 2 teams in Mombasa,the committee urged the stakeholders of the sport to comply with the Act and realign their constitutions and regulations.

“The mandate of the FKF Caretaker Committee is very clear that we must ensure the FKF Constitution is in line with the Sports Act 2013. We encourage clubs to comply with the Constitution of Kenya. We will assist the clubs to comply with the Sports Act.” Ali Amour, FKF Caretaker Committee chair, Leagues & Competitions

Affiliation, referee fee and registration card fees for all clubs participating in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division Two League has been waived.

However, teams will still be required to cater for all the other aspects to ensure a smooth match day including securing venues for matches, ensuring security during the games, ticketing, availing ball boys, purchase of equipment, and uniform.

“The FKF Caretaker Committee and Northern Zone clubs have agreed to work together to restart the league. We have also agreed that the FKF Caretaker Committee will pay the referees for the duration it will be in office, waive affiliation fees for the season and the cost of printing the players’ cards” – Anthony Isayi – FKF Caretaker Committee in charge of Finance

The fourth-tier league is set to kick off on Saturday 22 January, according to an earlier communiqué sent by the committee that included a stern warning to teams participating in unsanctioned leagues, bringing about the issue of rules and regulations that was discussed in the meeting.