The Kenyan capital markets recorded depressed activities in the second quarter of this year on the impact of COVID-19.

Latest data from the Capital Markets Authority indicates that all the four markets recorded reduced activities with the derivative counter falling by 15 percent in the month between April to June.

Economic shocks occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic led a depressed performance at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, according to the second quarter report by the Capital Markets Authority.

In the period, the Nairobi Securities Exchange 20-share index shed over 5 per cent in one day, prompting a market halt, sparked-off by panic selling in an already bearish market.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



As at the end of quarter market capitalization recorded a 4.38% drop from 2,1 trillion shillings registered in Q1.

2020 to 2,01 trillion shillings in Q2 of this year.

Volumes traded increased by 4.51% to 1,421.84 million in Q2. 2020 compared to 1,360.48 million in Q1. 2020.

Equity turnover for Q2.2020 stood at 40 billion shillings compared to 43.7 billion registered in Q1.2020; a 9.54% drop.

The quarter recorded a net foreign portfolio outflow of 10.2 billion as compared to an inflow of 1.2 billion in Q2.2019.

This drastic change can be attributed to the panic trading brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The derivative market registered a 15% decrease in trading to 257 contracts traded in Q2 2020 from 302 contracts traded in Q1 2020.

Similarly the Turnover and the Number of deals in Q2 recorded decreased activity of 50% and 16.36% respectively.

During Q2.2020, bond market turnover decreased by 13.50% with 137 billion worth of bonds traded compared to 158 billion traded in Q1. 2020.

Average foreign investors Participation in Q2.

2020 accounted for 65% compared to 61.14% recorded in Q1. 2020 indicating a 3.45% increase in foreign investor participation during the quarter.