CMA recovers additional Ksh. 19M in connection with KenolKobil shares

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has completed the outstanding aspects of the insider trading investigations into the KenolKobil counter and has secured the surrender of an additional Ksh. 19 million of potentially illegal gains through No-Contest Settlement Agreements from an additional 5 traders whose accounts were frozen.

This further recovery is in addition to the Ksh. 458 million recovered in March 2019 related to the larger component of the suspicious trades identified through a total of 14 frozen accounts.

All the recovered funds will be paid into the Investor Compensation Fund.

Upon review of the final investigation findings and recommendations, the CMA Board has resolved to initiate enforcement proceedings against one more person by the name Kunal Bid, a Kestrel Capital Stock Broking Agent for possible insider trading in connection with 4 traders leading to potential illegal capital gains of Ksh. 23.5 million.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



At the same time, the CMA Board has released funds amounting to Ksh. 3.8 million belonging to the last trader following a determination that he had not traded using insider information.

Furthermore, upon review of the written submissions of Charles Field-Marsham in response to the Notice to Show Cause issued to him and further investigatory findings, the CMA Board has cleared Charles Field-Marsham of potential liability for insider dealing.

The Authority has constituted an Adhoc Board Committee comprising of 4 CMA board members and 4 independent persons for the sole purpose of hearing and determination of the allegations contained in the outstanding Notices to Show Cause on the suspicious trades in KenolKobil shares.

The 4 independent members are Hon. Retired Chief Justice Willy Mutunga; Dr Jim McFie, a respected academic and business