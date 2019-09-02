CMA warns against public offer of shares by WIE Limited

In a bid to enhance investor protection and the fair treatment of customers, Capital Markets Authority (CMA) is cautioning the public against participating in any capital raising and public offer of shares offered by WIE Limited also operating under the name Women Investing in Entrepreneurship (WIIE).

According to CMA, preliminary investigations revealed that WIE Limited has been raising money from the public through a public offer of shares targeting women as their customers and also branding itself as ‘A women’s income and wealth incubator’.

‘WIE Limited business model furthermore seems to have been endorsed by various women celebrities in the country in a bid to lure more women investors’, CMA Chief Executive Mr. Paul Muthaura said.

The Authority noted discrepancies in the information provided in the firm’s websites; websitehttps://www.wiie-wiwi.com and the information given to the Authority by WIE Limited in relation to its operations.

CMA in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies has frozen the company’s bank account pending further inquiries noting that the nature and features of the capital raising by WIE Limited is taking the form of a regulated activity, which has not been approved by the Authority.

Tha authority has cautioned members of the public to exercise caution before participating in any public offer lacking regulatory sanction.