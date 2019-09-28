CMA warns Kenyans against dealing with Interweb Global Fortune

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) is cautioning Kenyans against participating in Online Forex Trading through Interweb Global Fortune and its director Mr. Manasseh Kuria Karanja.

This they say is in a bid to enhance investor protection and the fair treatment of customers.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the CMA revealed that Interweb Global Fortune has been purporting to carry on business as an Online Forex Trading Broker and Money Manager without a valid license from the CMA in line with Section 23(1) of the Capital Markets Act.

“In addition to unlawfully collecting funds from investors, Interweb Global Fortune’s business model features traits of a pyramid or ponzi scheme, where investors are promised high returns or dividends which are not realistically available through credible investment products. Investors have also been encouraged to recruit other people for a commission”, CMA Chief Executive, Mr. Paul Muthaura observed.

The Authority’s Capital Markets Fraud Investigation Unit in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation conducted an operation against unlicensed and unregulated Online Forex Trading entities in the country.

Consequently, the Authority in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies has frozen the company’s bank accounts pending further inquiries.

The investigation further revealed that Interweb Global Fortune has misled investors by claiming that it has applied for a license from the Authority.

“Contrary to the entity’s claim, the Authority has never received any application for license to operate as an online forex broker or money manager from the Interweb Global Fortune or its directors,’ Mr. Muthaura added.

Members of the public are encouraged to avoid dealing with unlicensed and unregulated financial entities as they risk being defrauded or losing their money.

A list of licensed entities is available on the CMA website www.cma.or.ke.

Members of the public who have been affected or become aware of such illegal online foreign exchange are advised to report to the Authority’s Capital Markets Fraud Investigation Unit and/or any police station.