CMD expresses concern over high number of independent candidates

The Center for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) has expressed its concern over the high number of independent candidates in the country ahead of the coming general elections.

The institution noted that Kenyans were losing confidence in political parties leading to the high number of independent candidates in this year’s election.

This emerged during a meeting for political parties’ engagement forum on their manifestos held at Lake Naivasha Resort and organized by Kenya Vision 2030 secretariat.

According to Franklin Mugwanja, representative from CMD, the rise in the number of the independent candidates was an indication that democracy was failing.

Speaking during the forum, Mugwanja said that the rise in the numbers was a major blow to multi-party democracy as powers of political parties continued to diminish.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already gazetted the names of over 5,000 independent candidates, the largest ever in the country’s history.