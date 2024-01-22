CMG holds second rehearsal for 2024 Spring Festival Gala

China Media Group (CMG) held the second dress rehearsal for the 2024 Spring Festival Gala on Sunday, with sub-venues in four different Chinese cities making their first joint appearance with the main venue in Beijing.

At the Shenyang sub-venue, the Industrial Museum of China, a creative collision between traditional art in northeastern China and contemporary trends allowed the audience to feel a fiery passion in the icy landscape.

The venue in Changsha, located at the confluence of the Xiangjiang River and Liuyang River, used songs of youth to praise the vibrant and pioneering spirit of the “city of stars that never sleeps.”