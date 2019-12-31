CMG President lauds media counterparts for finding common ground

The President of China Media Group (CMG), Shen Haixiong has lauded his media counterparts for conducting exchanges at home and abroad on the basis of equality and with an open-minded and cooperative attitude.

“Over the past year, CMG has also talked with executives from over 150 international media organizations, including the Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France Presse, and the British Broadcasting Corporation. We have found more and more common ground, and expanded our circle of friends,” Haixiong said.

With CMG being established two years ago, Haixiong said that they are fully aware that in the Internet age, it’s not enough to just make progress bearing in mind President Xi Jinping’s mandate to innovate and to make good use of the opportunities provided by new media, Haixiong also noted that CMG is speeding up efforts to become a new kind of world-class mainstream media organization, one that is driven by innovation.

Haixiong noted that using the latest broadcasting technology, such as 5G networks, 4K and 8K video, and artificial intelligence, China covered major events such as the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, and the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Macao’s return to China.

Haixiong making these remarks on the eve of New Year’s delivered his speech to overseas audiences via radio and online.

“2020 is an auspicious and happy number. This is because its Chinese pronunciation has the same ring as “Ai Ni Ai Ni,” meaning “love you love you.” As New Year’s Day draws near, I would like to extend to you my best wishes from Beijing on behalf of China Media Group,” Haixiong said.

“Over the past year, CMG has tried to capture each of China’s marvellous moments as it made its way forward striving to present a true, multi-dimensional, and panoramic view of China in this new era.”

“By upholding a professional standards defined by constant improvement and the pursuit of perfection, China Media Group will continue to record the significant moments of our time, as it brings you the stories that matter from China and the rest of the world, and provides more positive energy for building a community with a shared future for humanity,” he concluded.