CMG’s documentary on China-South Africa friendship and cooperation coming soon

Jointly produced by China Media Group (CMG) and South African Broadcasting Corporation, a documentary on China-South Africa friendship and cooperation has been unveiled.

Taking place during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s fourth state visit to South Africa, the documentary vividly records the stories of mutual benefit, people-to-people exchanges, and mutual learning between the two countries, and presents the achievements of China-South Africa cooperation in diplomatic, economic and cultural exchanges.

The documentary consists of three 30-minute episodes.

The first episode tells the development of China-South Africa relations over the past 25 years under the guidance of the head of state diplomacy. China and South Africa’s profound friendship is the subject of the second episode. The third episode details the development achievements and bright prospects of China-South Africa cooperation, demonstrating the two nations’ bright future by working together to construct a high-level community with a shared future.

The documentary will premiere on CCTV-4 International Channel, CGTN English Channel and CGTN Documentary Channel from December 28 to December 30. From December 29 to 31, it will be broadcast on CGTN’s French and Arabic channels.