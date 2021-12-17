‘CNN’ bags four gold medals at the concluded Inter-Parliamentary games

Mwingi West Member of Parliament Charles Ngusya Nguna alias CNN staged a mouth watering performance to collect a total of four gold medals at the just concluded East Africa Inter-Parliamentary games in Arusha,Tanzania.

The first term and soft spoken legislator who has collectively managed to win 14 gold medals so far since he started to participate in the competition in 2017 attributed his success to proper diet and hardwork.

“Despite the tight schedule I have as a legislator,I try much to put in hard work and maintain discipline by doing what’s required of any sportsman. Proper diet is also a key factor because good nutrition enhance sporting performance.

“All the win belongs to my beloved country Kenya,special thanks to God,my family, Kenyan parliament,my coaches and more important the great people of Mwingi West” he said

Kenya is one of those countries that is known for producing top athletes year in and year out. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kenya managed to get a total of 10 Medals ( four gold, four silver, and two bronze) and in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Kenya managed to get six gold medals and a total of 13 medals.

However, the East African Nation has been caught up in a series of doping scandals over the last five years, a period over which around 60 of its athletes have been sanctioned for anti-doping violations.

A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report in September 2018 said 138 Kenyan athletes tested positive from 2004 to August 2018 and Nguna believes the country should strengthen its anti-doping policies in a bid to demonstrate its commitment geared towards addressing critical issues in the fight against the global vice.

“Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) should comply with all the audit requirements and meet standards set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada)so that we get fully accredited to help our athletes not go for testing in foreign countries like Qatar or other developed world” added legislator.

Last year in December, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law an Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 aimed at enhancing the participation of its athletes in regional and international competitions.

The 11th edition of EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games which lasted 14 days having kicked off on December 6 brought together almost 1,500 participants from Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zanzibar.

Closing dinner for the 11th #EACBungeGames which started on 4th December. pic.twitter.com/AAMyleKAxI — EALA (@EA_Bunge) December 17, 2021

Besides Athletics, other sports disciplines whose titles were up for grabs included football, netball, athletics, tug-of-war, volleyball, walking race, golf, basketball and darts.

The Inter-Parliamentary Games (IPG) are coordinated by the EALA on an annual basis. The IPG plays a fundamental role in enabling EALA’s interaction with members of the national parliaments, staff and citizens of East Africa.