CNN calls upon government to improve sports infrastructure in Kitui

Mwingi West Member of Parliament Charles Ngusya Nguna alias CNN has urged the Government to fast-track the establishment of sporting facilities in Kitui County in a bid to help in the development of talents passionate about the game in the region.

Speaking at Nguutani Secondary School on Saturday during the 21st edition of Nguna Cup,the soft-spoken legislator who is also a member of Parliamentary Sports Committee said that development of sports infrastructure in the area will help nurture talents

“Kitui as a whole has got much potential in sports and Kenya Kwanza administration in partnership with County government should prioritise plans to invest in sports infrastructure locally as this strategy would harness, nurture and commercialise raw talent in an ambitious sporting programme aimed at youth empowerment. The level of talent exhibited during this tournament is massive and there is need to put in place conducive environment aimed at helping them continue sharpening their prowess” he said

Kitu County has no stadia as area teams playing in Football Kenya Federation [FKF] Division 2 and County leagues borrow a standard playground from neighbouring schools to honour their competitive assignments.

Representing the current leadership which campaigned on a platform of positively nurturing talents of youth,County Executive Committee member for Culture, Gender, Youth, ICT, Sports, and Social Services Phoebe Mutemi reiterated commitment by Julius Malombe admnstration to improve the existing amenities.

“As a government, we understand the prominent role played by sports in giving youth a platform towards revenue generation hence we will strive to do our best in upgrading what we already have in an effort aimed at helping young people realise their dreams” remarked Mutemi

This year’s edition brought together 114 teams from all wards in Mwingi West and the larger Kitui County with over 2,700 players participating in the tournament that kicked off in September having attracted over 25,000 fans in the finals on Saturday.

“I take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the teams and players that participated in the tournament. This year’s edition underscored the need to nurture football talents from the grassroot levels.I also would like to thank the Equity team for the collaboration and support in ensuring that Nguna Cup is a success” added CNN

Migwayo FC and Nguni Sirens were crowned Champions in both men’s and ladies’ categories.Winning sides were awarded various cash prizes and other sports equipment