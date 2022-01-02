CNN Cup finals was a success, says Mwingi West legislator

Mwingi West Member of Parliament Charles Ngusya Nguna has said his tournament finaĺs staged at Nguutani Secondary School on December 31,2021 was a great tourney.

The tournament which brought together over 100 teams from the vast constituency came to a culmination a fortnight ago with an entertaining charged final match pitting MJS and Kitumbi FC.

“It was one of the best football tournaments I have ever watched as a sports supporter.Plenty of fans who were gathered to enjoy the action were never dissapointed. This year after my re-election as the area MP I would organize and sponsor another bigger tournament better than what we had in 2021 ” he confidently stated

Kitumbi FC lifted the title after beating their opponents MJS 4-3 on penalty shootouts after the match had ended 1-1 during regulation time.

Kairungu Starlets won the women’s category after edging out Kavaliani Talents FC by a scoreline of 2-1.

Nguna who is also a member of Parliamentary Sports Committee said several talents from the area were spotted by scouts who were present and they will be gracing various football competitions at the national stage.

“Talent is there only that what they always lack is platform to showcase their prowess so that they can be noticed. Alot of young people who are passionate and talented about the sports were spotted and they will be our good ambassadors at the big stage.Next year I will bring former internationals like Victor Wanyama, Dennis Oliech,Boniface Ambani among others to play the current crop of national team players in a final curtain raiser.Proper mentorship will also be offered to our upcoming talent” he further added.

The soft spoken lawmaker staged a mouth watering performance to collect a total of four gold medals at the December 2021 East Africa Inter-Parliamentary games in Arusha,Tanzania.

The vibrant and robust legislator collectively managed to win 14 gold medals since he started to participate in the competition in 2017.

Winners in men’s category pocketed Kshs 150,000 while runners up took home Kshs 120,000 with the third placed finishers being awarded Kshs 100,000.

Women were not left out either as top three teams took home Kshs 100,000,80,000, 60,000 respectively

Every team which qualified from group of 16 was awarded 3000/= while quarter finalist received 8000/= respectively