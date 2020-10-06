A Co-operative Bank of Kenya employee has won global recognition by scooping the Energy Manager of the Year – Sub Sahara Africa Region award.

Albert Odiya Ouma, who serves as the bank’s Energy Manager, was recognised for excelling in his role as Energy Manager at Co-op Bank, in overseeing the implementation of a robust energy management regime that has consistently delivered superior energy performance over the years.

The award is conferred by the global Association of Energy Engineers (AEE), and is presented to individuals who demonstrate outstanding accomplishment in promoting the practices and principles of energy management.

Co-op Bank has achieved significant milestones from the various energy efficiency and conservation projects.

Through the Lighting Efficiency Project, the Bank has realised up to 20% reduction in energy costs at facilities where the project has been undertaken.

In addition, the Bank realised an overall electricity cost reduction of 13% compared to the year 2018 baseline, from the various energy efficiency and conservation projects.

“Recognition by one’s peers is perhaps the highest honour a professional can receive, therefore I am most humbled, and I re-dedicate myself to doing all I can to support Co-op Bank to achieve the best possible energy performance.” Said Engineer Ouma.

Co-op Bank was named Overall Winner of the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) 2019 Sustainable Finance Catalyst Award.

The Awards recognize institutions that practice sustainable finance which has a direct positive impact on the financial sector, the economy, the environment and the society.

Recently, Co-op Bank joined the global financial community in signing up to the United for Wildlife 2018 Mansion House Declaration, thereby joining the United for Wildlife’s (UfW) Financial Taskforce committing to fight the illegal trafficking in wildlife, by way of building illegal wildlife trade into existing financial crime compliance programs.