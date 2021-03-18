Co-operative Bank Group 2020 full year net profit declined by 23.8% to stand at Kshs. 10.9 billion from Kshs. 14.3 billion recorded in 2019.

Co-op Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Dr Gideon Muriuki attributes the profit decline to higher loan loss provisions related to COVID-19 and currency devaluation losses from its South Sudanese subsidiary.

“The Group has taken loan loss provisions of Kshs. 8.5 billion, being a 235% increase from Kshs. 2.54 billion in 2019 in appreciation of the challenges that businesses and households are grappling with from the disruptions occasioned by the ongoing pandemic,” said Dr Muriuki.

Dr Muiuki added that the bank has so far restructured Kshs. 49 billion of customer loans to support customers impacted by the pandemic.

However, while its South Sudan subsidiary made a Kshs. 107.8 million in full year pretax profit, this translated to Kshs. 1.65 billion monetary loss due to hyperinflation occasioned by currency devaluation of the South Sudanese pound.

Despite this, Coop bank grew its total assets by 18% to Kshs. 537 billion and net loans and advances were up 8% to Kshs. 286.6 billions.

Net interest income increased 16.1% to 36.3 billion shillings while shareholders’ funds grew 14.4% to 90.8 billion shillings.

Dr Muiuki says Coop Bank has fortified its digital channels to support uninterrupted access to banking services by customers with 92% of services now on alternative banking channels.

As was the case last year, Coop Bank has proposed a dividend payout of one shilling per share to be paid on 14th of next month.