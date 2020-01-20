Co-op Bank to sponsor 655 needy students

Co-operative Bank will sponsor 655 gifted but needy Form One students from across the country pursue their secondary education.

The bank’s Chief executive officer Gideon Muriuki says the financial institution is spending 155 million shillings to cater for fees for the identified students.

In recent days, the media has been awash with reports of some form one students facing challenges raising their school fees.

Among institutions that have been supporting such needy students is cooperative bank that this year is sponsoring 655 gifted but needy form one students from across the country under the Co-operative Bank Foundation Scholarship Scheme in 2020.

Muriuki says of the 655 cases 420 were identified by the bank’s Regional Delegates’ Forums and the remaining 235 scholarships, at 5 per county, awarded by County Governments in all the 47 counties.

Additionally, the bank is educating a total of 177 students, selected from the top performing beneficiaries of the secondary school scholarships, through their entire university education.

Following the 2020 intake, the Co-operative Bank will have provided full education sponsorship to 7,640 deserving Kenyans, of whom 7,332 will have gone through secondary education and 308 university studies.

The top 28 in the Form Four examination each year are granted an additional full scholarship for their university education.

Muriuki is calling on other corporate institutions and all people of goodwill come together to support needy and gifted Kenya children realize their life dreams through education.