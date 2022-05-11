Coach Bella: Establish measures that will lead to the teams growth

Kenya national women’s Deaf football team coach Ben Bella Omukuba is calling for the establishment of proper measures to develop the side.

They team has so far been knocked out of the ongoing 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul in Brazil without registering a single win.

In their last match of the competition, played at the Estadio Das Castanheiras, Kenya lost 13-0 to USA. Previously, Kenya lost 12-0, 8-1 and 8-0 to Japan, Brazil and Poland respectively.

“What the teams we have been facing do is that they start the project at a very early age which is not the case with us. Most of our players started playing when they were adults.”

“We should start nurturing the talents at infancy and I believe that with time, we will be able to compete favourably against the top teams,” said coach Bella.

“The government has really supported us and I believe that if they continue by giving us the same treatment to other teams, we will build this team because Rome was not built in one day,” he added.