Coachella is one of the world’s biggest music festivals.

The Coachella Valle Music and Arts Festival takes place each year in California. It is a highly anticipated event by fans worldwide with the biggest names in music usually headlining. But this time round fans will have to keep waiting by what seems to be, in vain. The state of California has surpassed 40,000 coronavirus deaths making the event a no-go.

California’s region’s public health officer Dr Cameron Kaiser announced via Twitter that Coachella has been postponed due to COVID-19. “If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk.” He said. This is the third postponment since last year, and this time round, no later date has been given. The event was first slated for April 2020 was cancelled in March the same year due to Coronavirus concerns. It was then slated for October 2020 but cancelled in June the same year. The festival was then set for April this year but…

The first time round, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were the headlining performers.

This is the first gap year Coachella has taken since 2001.

