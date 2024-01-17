Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat will headline the popular American music festival set to take place in April.

Doja Cat will be the first female rapper to do so.

Set to also take the stage is No Doubt – the band will reunite for this event, Blur, Ice Spice, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, and dozens more.

It always hasn’t been smooth sailing with Coachella headliners, the organisers have had to find replacements in the last two years.

In 2022, the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced Kanye West, now known as Ye, who dropped out under unclear circumstances at the last minute. The rapper has been brewing controversy before and since then.

In 2023, Frank Ocean dropped out of his second weekend set, blaming a purported ankle injury. However, the reviews for his first weekend performance were divisive with some angry at the setlist and long sections of pre-recorded vocals.

Ocean was replaced by Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again with Blink-182 bumped up the bill to precede them.

See Coachella website for full line-up.

The festival takes place across two weekends: April 12-14 and 19-21.