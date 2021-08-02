Coalitions to unseat Nyong’o take shape

Aspirants salivating for the seat of the County Governor of Kisumu have started coalescing on how to front one of them to unseat Governor Nyong’o come next elections.

Businessman Polycarp Ochillo Kamili who has announced interest in vying for the seat said they are currently consulting among the hopefuls including former Kisumu governor Jack Ranguma and Senator Fred Outa on who among them they will rally behind to face off with governor Nyong’o in the coming elections.

“Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma has confided in me on his wish to make another stab at the governorship position with senator Outa equally expressing his interest to contest for the same seat,” said Ochillo

Ochillo said that they will come to a consensus on who among the trio shall carry the mantle for the governorship to unseat Nyong’o

The governor hopefuls equally said that they hope that this time the ODM party shall conduct the nominations in a free, fair and transparent manner as has been alluded by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Residents are waiting with betted breath on how the political scene in the county shall unfold given that governor Ny’ong’o himself has not shown signs of quitting the political scene in the county without giving the seat another stab.