Coast based Kowea Rovers appoint Patrick Nyale as coach

Mombasa based Kowea Rovers Football Club, has enlisted the services of renown tactician Patrick Nyale as their head coach.

Chairman of the Kongowea club Charles Odipo, confirmed that the CAF C licensed coach takes the reigns with immediate effect.

Nyale who is credited with taking Coast combined soccer side to the second runners up position in the FKF National Under 13 Youth Championship in Nakuru in 2017, will be assisted by former Naivas FC player Collins Mwaghazi alias coach Collo as his deputy.

“We are enthralled to announce the appointment of Patrick Nyale to head our technical crew. Nyale brings a wealth of experience to the team and we have no doubt that he will be a great asset in our quest to achieve better results on the field,” said Odipo

Nyale had a training session with team for the first time today afternoon, at the ASK Mombasa Show ground, ahead of tomorrow’s friendly match against Kenya Navy.

Odipo is delighted that the club is beginning a new chapter: “Kowea Rovers FC is a big club with pedigree players and as we target the league title, we need to strengthen our technical bench as well. We believe that Nyale has the ability to chart a new course for the club.”

Among the renown players Nyale has mentored include; striker Hamisi Nyale and midfielder Ibrahim Mone both from Mombasa as well as defender Robinson Mangi all who featured regularly in the Harambee Stars Under 15 side. The trio earned the call up to the national team following their exploits in the FKF National Under 13 Youth Championship in Nakuru, To cap his glittering coaching career Nyale guided Shanzu Swansea FC to the FKF Mombasa County League title in 2016.

Nyale’s immediate task is to assist the team perform well in the FKF Coast Regional League, which was suspended after round one matches following the presidential address that put all sports activities on hold due to the surge in the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

In their first league match this season Kowea Rovers FC lost 4-5 away to Mombasa Eagles FC in an entertaining match played at Serani Sports Mbaraki ground and, it is believed with arrival of Nyale at the den, the club will be recover and give their competitors a run for their money.

