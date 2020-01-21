Coast commander withdraws assault case against Sonko

Coast region Police Commander Rashid Yakub is seeking to withdraw an assault case that he filed against Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

The prosecution told the court that the complainant is willing to withdraw the case as he is no longer interested in pursuing it.

However, the prosecution did not state the reason for the withdrawal of the case.

Senior Resident Magistrate Frederick Nyakundi said he will rule on the matter on Wednesday at 9 am at the Voi law courts.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The governor was to be arraigned on December 18 last year before senior resident magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi but his lawyers said he was unwell and on bed rest.

According to the charge sheet, Sonko assaulted the police officer at 12.30 pm in the due execution of his duties contrary to section 103 of the National Police Service Act 2011.

The governor was also accused of kicking Yakub on the thigh during his arrest at Ikanga strip.

Four witnesses including Commander Yakub and police officers James Mwanzia, Michael Muriithi, Fred Sabai, Stephen Mtawa, Ibrahim Ahmed have been listed to testify in the case.

The incident occurred on December 6, as the governor was being arrested at a roadblock in Voi over graft allegations at City Hall.

Sonko is facing 19 charges of corruption, abuse of office and irregular payments that lost the county Ksh 357 million in Nairobi.