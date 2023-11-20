Coast Development Authority intensifies efforts to plant mangroves

The Coast Development Authority (CDA) has partnered with a Community-Based Organization – Akili Kadhaa to plant mangrove propagules along the coastline in the Kisauni Constituency.

Mombasa has been receiving above-average rainfall since last week and most of the estates were flooded.

Most of the storm water ends up in the sea and to mitigate against sea pollution CDA and the CBO incorporated beach clean-up to improve the marine ecosystem environment.

CDA Chairman Mzee Mwinyi led the activities in Junda Ward where more than 1000 mangrove propagules were planted. The youths were enlightened on the various job opportunities in the blue economy sector.

Most of the waste he stated comes from as far as Mikindani and Bangladesh in Jomvu Constituency and appealed to Beach Management Units (BMUs) to clean their beaches.

“Without a clean beach environment and planting of mangroves we won’t get fish thus affecting our livelihood,” he said urging other corporates to join the tree-growing initiative in line with the Presidential directive of a 15 billion trees by 2032.

Mwinyi termed fishing and seafaring as the lowest-hanging fruit for the coastal youths through the creation of employment.

“Seafaring is a well-paying career across the globe but our youths still need to be sensitized to take advantage of the opportunities,” said Mwinyi while urging the youths to take up the opportunities.

The Chairman lauded Akili Kadhaa for coming up with the tree-growing initiative and for being the linkage between the community and government agencies who are implementers of government policies.

Mshomoroni Beach Management Unit Chairman Ali Mwaito says they will scale up sensitization of fisher folk on planting and protection of mangroves which play a pivotal role as fish nursery areas.

Riziki Kibwana, a member of Akili Kadhaa CBO promised to involve the youth in beach clean-ups for them not to indulge in drug and substance abuse and to dissuade them from joining juvenile gangs.