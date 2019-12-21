Coast General Hospital newborn unit gets a facelift

Over 40 newborns in need of treatment are set to benefit from improved services at the at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital following the renovation and upgrading of the newborn unit and maternity ward.

The County Government of Mombasa equipped the newborn unit at a cost of 9 million shillings with assorted equipment such as incubators, baby warmers, baby cots, resuscitators and ward beds.

The newborn unit was renovated to become state of the art while the maternity ward that will benefit additional 20 mothers daily is a renovated floor that had been condemned.

Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho said that partnerships with various stakeholders have continued to help the county realize long planned dreams.

As per the 2014 Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS) neonatal mortality rate stood at 22 per 1000 live births, 1.4 times the post neonatal Mortality rate.

Coast region had the second highest neonatal mortality rate at 25 per 1000 live births in regional data, to this end.

The facelift has also seen the newborn unit partitioned into different sections which include doctors’ offices and the incubation room as well as the baby cot section.

The renovation and equipping of the newborn was announced in August this year at a health forum in Mombasa which brought together maternal health stakeholders at the Coast.