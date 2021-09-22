Coast hoteliers show optimism after UK lifts travel restrictions

Tourism stakeholders at the south coast have lauded the decision by the United Kingdom to remove Kenya from the Red List that restricted travel of citizens of both countries.

Diani Hospitality Owners Association say the move to remove Kenya from the list is a boost towards recovery for the tourism sector which has been on its deathbed as a result of COVID-19.

In April, Kenya was included in the UK Red List as among countries considered either risky for having high cases of Covid-19 or poor surveillance of cases to prevent infection.

Other countries removed from the Red List icnlude Egypt, Maldives, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“We had waited for this news of Kenya’s removal from the UK Red List with bated breath. This has come as a huge blessing to the tourism fraternity, which has over the years been relying heavily on the UK as a key source market,” said Bobby Kamani, the vice chair of the Diani Hospitality Owners Association.

According to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, bed night occupancy among visitors from the UK dropped from 341, 300,000 in 2019 to just 81, 100 in 2020 on account of coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kamani, the removal of Kenya from the UK Red List, coupled with the announcement by KLM Royal Dutch Airline to start direct flights to Mombasa, is the biggest news for the hotel industry at the Kenyan coast.

KLM, the flag carrier of the Netherlands, is set to launch two weekly direct flights between Amsterdam into Mombasa beginning October 31 this year.

“We are now optimistic that in the last quarter of 2021, we will have good business after the two announcements,” said Kamani.

In the last five months, tourism sector at the coast has been heavily dependent on the Easter European market, the regional tourists, local travelers and conferences to stay afloat.

The veteran hotelier said Kenya’s removal from the UK’s travel list is a big relief for British tourists who might need to embark on a holiday destination abroad.

“Britain has been our traditional and significant source market for decades and the travel ban no doubt affected our businesses” he said.

However, there are still restrictions on the number of persons who should attend a conference in a hotel.

At Diani Reef Beach Resort, all the 220 staff have been vaccinated against Covid-19, said Kamani, who is also the managing director of the facility.

Having all our staff vaccinated gives more confidence to our guests. They are sure that they are served by staff who are safe,” he said.

He said to ensure that the hotel industry continues to grow, the hospitality players at the coast must ensure they follow all the government protocols on Covid-19.

He said time has come for hospitality players to work together and strategize the way forward to ensure a successful period in the next 15 months.

“We remain positive for 2022. Despite it being an election year, we do see some robust growth for business if all other factors remain constant,” he said.

Diani Reef Beach Resort and Spa was voted the best beach resort in Africa with the idyllic Diani Beach being recognized for seven years in a row as Africa’s best beach destination.