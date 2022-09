Wamiji council of elders from Likoni sub-county in Mombasa County have commended the win by former Kilifi governor Amason Kingi as the third speaker of the senate. Led by their chairman Suleiman Mwakisanga, the elders say his win is an indication that challenges facing the people of the coast region will be resolved by the incoming government.

