Coast PIPSSA mini olympics to comply with Talanta Hela initiative

The upcoming Coast Private and International Prep School Sports Association (PIPPSA) mini olympics scheduled to take place on Saturday 17th June, 2023 at Oshwal Academy Mombasa will be in line with the Government initiative of Talanta Hela which aims to monetise Sports in Kenya.

The event which will involve several games including swimming, soccer, basketball, archery,chess, skating and taekwondo has attracted various teams from Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu and Kilifi counties.

“We are more than committed to revolutionalize and develop sports talents in line with the Government initiative of talantaHela and promoting talents. We are also grateful that most schools have now embraced sports tourism in order to spice up implementation of curriculum that is emphasizing outdoor and extra curricular activities. We aim for sports development” said coordinator of PIPSSA mini games David Weru

On Friday, President William Ruto launched Talanta Hela program at State House in a move geared towards the government strategic investment in talent exploitation which will ensure the delivery of the finest pools of skilled and gifted youth who will amplify their output in the sporting and creative fields.

The Head of State indicated that his administration is focused on the creative economy by supporting sports and art activities in learning institutions to create a solid foundation.

“This project is in line with the government’s bottom-up economic transformation agenda aiming to identify, recruit, nurture, market, and monetise talent. The initiative will also promote and inculcate the value of sport to local athletes in various disciplines besides striving to impart good values of the game to them” he said

PIPSSA Kenya which has been conducting their sporting activities in the whole country in line with Kenya Kwanza regime’s commitment to boost development of the game at the grassroots will also be organizing another major multi sports event in Mombasa in first week of October dubbed PIPSSA nationals sports tournaments.