Coast RC orders re-opening of schools as police restore normalcy in Lamu

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elung’ata has ordered the immediate reopening of all schools in Lamu west Sub-County of Lamu County after the National government deployed a multi- agency security team to restore normalcy in the area.

The security disruption followed after an attack early this month by suspected Al-Shabaab militants which led to the death of seven, others injured and property destroyed after some houses were torched in Lamu West sub County.

After the attack there was tension in the areas of Juhudi, Witho, Mashagoni Kamukunji in Majembeni location and Bobo in Hindi Location ,in the process, a lot of people left their homesteads and were provided shelter in nearby schools.

Coast regional commissioner John Elungata who was accompanied by Coast Regional Police Commander Manase Musyoka held a security meeting at Kibaoni Police station in Lamu West Sub County with Lamu County security teams’ heads led by Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia to discuss the security situation in the county.

The Regional administrator also inspected a guard of honor mounted by National Police Reservist (NPR) who has been deployed in the hot spot areas within the villages which suffered the attack.

Addressing the NPR team Elungata urged them to heighten security in the villages and cooperate with the locals and other National Security organs within the county by providing security to the locals and at the same time gathering security intelligence on attack masterminds.

The Regional administrator also held a security baraza at Holy Primary School with the local residents who were displaced from their homes after the attacks.

Elungata reiterated that adequate military and police have been deployed to deal with the attackers behind the insecurity situation in the area.

He urged the residents to go back to their homes and there should be no cause for worry because security loopholes have been identified and sealed.

The RC further indicated that multi-agency security personnel have been put in place to protect families in Majembeni locations and urged them to return home following improved security.

The administrator also ordered for the resumption of learning on Tuesday next week in schools which were closed after learners fled together with their parents to neighboring Mpeketoni and Kibaoni.

The Regional Commissioner assured the residents that the security personnel will deal firmly with any criminals responsible for insecurity cases across the county.

He also called on the locals to work closely with village elders and security administrators by volunteering crucial information leads to enable the government to arrest the perpetrators.

Elungata assured the residents that the county and national governments will resolve outstanding land issues including issuance of title deeds.

He further called on the security agencies to apprehend those using social media to escalate tension and cause animosity among the residents.

“Let all of us be united and supportive of the necessary action by the national government to bring normalcy and we call upon our people to desist from divisive talks that will erode the government’s efforts to boost security,” stated RC.

The local residents led by Pius Mutie,Lamu West Constituency Manager and Mkunumbi MCA Paul Kimani lauded the government for their swift action to restore security within the affected villages and appealed for food to help them as they start a new life in their homes.

The schools which are supposed to resume learning include Juhudi primary school ,Salama primary school, Holy Angle Primary school,Majembeni Primary and secondary school area and Muhamarani Primary school all in Lamu West Sub county.