Coast records lowest Form One transition rate countrywide

by KBC Videos

The coastal region has recorded a 60% transition rate to secondary schools, the lowest to be recorded countrywide in the 2021 calendar year. Poverty, drugs and early pregnancy have been cited as the leading contributors to the worrying state of affairs. Speaking in Jomvu, Mombasa County on Monday Morning, Education Cabinet Secretary has subsequently directed education stakeholders from the region to make deliberate efforts to re-admit students who dropped out of school due to those challenges to various government schools before Thursday this week.

  

