Coast records lowest Form One transition rate countrywide  

The Coastal region has recorded a 60% transition rate to secondary schools, the lowest to be recorded countrywide in the 2021 calendar year.

Poverty, drugs and early pregnancy have been cited as the leading contributors to the worrying state of affairs.

Speaking in Jomvu, Mombasa County on Monday Morning, Education Cabinet Secretary directed education stakeholders from the region to make deliberate efforts to re-admit students who dropped out of school due to those challenges to various government schools before Thursday this week.

Elsewhere, Loitoktok has recorded 88% transition of students to secondary schools this year.

According to Loitoktok Sub County Director of Education, Laban Siwili, only 580 out of 5,033 candidates who sat for KCPE were yet to join form one by the end of the reporting deadline last week.

Nevertheless the director said they were working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the remaining learners reported to their respective schools for their form one classes as soon as possible.

He particularly observed that his office was collaborating with local administration and Nyumba Kumi elders to trace the learners and finding out the challenges they were facing.

“Owing to the fact that there are only 29 secondary schools in the sub county; 22 public and seven private schools while primary schools are 117 some secondary schools have enrolled beyond their capacity because of the large number of learners who did KCPE last year,” he said.

The director has called upon well-wishers and other players in education sector to come on board and assist in expanding the schools so as to be able to accommodate more learners in future.