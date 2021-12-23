Coast security beefed up ahead of festive season

Security has been beefed up in the coastal region ahead of the Christmas and New Year festive season in anticipation of high numbers of visitors.

Coast Regional Commissioner (RC) John Elungata says visible security will be in place alongside intelligence surveillance across the region before and after the celebrations.

Elungata observed that foolproof security measures had been put in place ahead of the festivities to avoid any untoward incidents.

Speaking in his office Elungata said the tight security measures were aimed at ensuring the safety and security of residents and domestic and foreign holidaymakers.

“We are ready for the festivities and have deployed adequate security personnel to enhance patrols at the beaches, places of worship and other popular joints to ensure residents and visitors enjoy a peaceful and safe holiday season,” said Elungata during an interview

at his Uhuru na Kazi office in Mombasa.

Elungata who was accompanied by the Coast Regional Police Commander Manase Musyoka asked the management of worship places and the general public to co-operate with the security personnel and volunteer information on any suspected person or illegal activities.

“Those manning mosques, churches and other worship premises should introduce the screening and other security measures for protection,” added the Regional Commissioner.

At the same time, Elungata urged holidaymakers to strictly observe Covid-19 protocols and underscored the importance of social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap or sanitiser and wearing of masks in public places.

He urged locals and visitors to avoid overcrowding places especially at the beaches, entertainment joints and public transport vehicles.

The regional administrator urged the holidaymakers who will be frequenting the coastal beaches to safeguard their children from drowning while swimming.

“Those found violating the Ministry of Health protocols aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus will be arrested and taken to court, “added the Regional Commissioner.

On his part, Musyoka welcomed all the visitors to the coast and assured them of their safety during and after the holiday season.

Musyoka urged bar owners and other entertainment joints to ensure total adherence to Covid-19 protocols and close their establishments in line with their operation licenses.

He added that police will work closely with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in the enforcement of traffic regulations saying public service vehicles and other motorists should avoid reckless driving during the festive period.

“Public transport vehicles and other motorists should strictly obey traffic regulations including avoiding drunk driving and over-speeding,” said the Police boss.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of ecstatic local and international visitors are trooping to various hotels, apartments and other tourist establishments in Mombasa and other coastal areas for the holiday season.

The hospitality sector suffered the most during the Covid-19 restrictions as they had to contend with a drastic drop in visitors and booking cancellations bringing the tourism economy to a standstill.