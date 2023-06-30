Coast taxi drivers sign agreement with taxi app YEGO

A section of taxi drivers in Mombasa County have signed an agreement with digital taxi firm, YEGO in a bid to benefit from low commissions the firm charges per trip.

YEGO Mobility Chief Executive Officer Karanvir Singh said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the firm signed with more than 600 will ensure the drivers access benefits such as insurance and saving schemes and low commissions it charges per trip that will ensure they get good returns amid rising cost of living.

“We are doing something which is going to change the driver’s life in making him not only have control in his life but also the driver being able to live a comfortable life. So YEGO has publicly committed 10pc of our dividend in perpetuity go to YEGO Driver Sacco,” said Singh.

The Rwandese ride-hailing firm which entered the Kenyan market in May this year targets to expand its services across all major cities and towns in the country.

Digital taxi drivers in the country have been lamenting the high commission rates charged by rival operators without factoring in the fuel price increments which has seen a rise in transport costs.

“We want the industry to recognize the driver. The driver is also a stakeholder in the industry. It’s a bout time we speak and we mention that we want a seat a the table to discuss the criteria of pricing. That is a fact that has been left out for almost five years now,” said Henry Mule, one of the drivers.

As a result of the agreement, the firm says passengers will also benefit from the enhanced safety, security, transparency, predictability, convenience, and reliability of YEGO.