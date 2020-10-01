Coastal farmers tap into seaweed farming to diversify income

Farmers in Kibuyuni, Kwale County have ventured into seaweed farming in a bid to diversify their income generating activities.

The farmers belong to a cooperative that consists of 113 farmers who have been farming seaweed for the last 10 years.

Speaking during an interview with KBC, Chairlady Kibuyuni Seaweed Cooperative Fatuma Mohamed noted that 1.5gm of seaweed gives 1.5kgs upon harvesting with a kilogram of going for Ksh 25 .

While acknowledging the economic benefits of seaweed, she explained other benefits of that include making soaps, shampoos, fish pellets as well as making food flavors.

There are six blocks of seaweed in the whole farm with each block having 50 rows of 10 meters each.

It takes approximately 45 days for the seaweed to be planted and harvested.

So far Seaweed farming is only done in South Coast but stakeholders say it will soon be rolled out to other coastal towns.