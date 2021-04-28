Coastal region residents urged to collect Huduma Namba cards

Residents in the coastal region have been urged to pick their Huduma Namba cards from the various collection points.

Chief registrar of persons in charge of the region Mr. Aggrey Masai, said the region received a total of 150,000 huduma cards.

Kilifi County received the highest number of cards with 57,000,followed by Taita Taveta 27,000, Kwale with 25,000, Mombasa with 18,000, Tanariver 14,000 and finally Lamu county with 7000 huduma cards.

Masai said after intensifying the issuance of cards through Rapid Response Initiative (RRI) last week Kilifi County was able to issue 11,000 cards,followed by TaitaTaveta with 8000,Mombasa 5000,Tana River 1500, and Lamu 1400 huduma cards.

Masai said the exercise has been decentralized through Sub county offices, chiefs’ offices, market places and door to door distribution within the coastal region in order to intensify the collection exercise.

“We have moved out of offices and the issuance is done at sub locations all over the Coast region,” said Masai.

He added that the card is a very important document a Kenyan citizen needs to have as it carries data on the truth of a person.

The regional director also stated that the government will roll out another registration exercise to those who are still to apply for the card.

Masai said the exercise derailed due to the surge in Covid-19 numbers, adding that once the curve goes down, the exercise will continue.

He urged locals to be vigilant and register once the government rolls out the second registration phase saying huduma cards will be mandatory for one to access government services in the future.

Huduma number is a system that seeks to register all Kenyans under a new database. The registration process requires a ton of information from the user, including biometric data.