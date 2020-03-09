Welcome Coca-Cola without sugar/Bila sukari.

The Without Sugar beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Stoney. The launch of Bila Sukari/without sugar is the latest in the number of actions taken by the company to give consumers options in regard to their sugar consumption and to offer more variety for Coca-Cola Classic drinkers.

What’s more is that customers have choice ranging from various pack sizes, to the amount they want to consume and how much they want to spend thereby driving affordability.

The official launch of the without sugar Portfolio was preceded by a two-day vibrant road show that started in Nairobi’s Roysambu area, all the way to Meru via Muranga and Nyeri and back to Nairobi through Embu. Consumers and traders were introduced to the different ranges of packages during the numerous stops made at main trading centers along the route.

The Coca-Cola without sugar which has the great taste of Coca-Cola original is in line with the company’s “Total Beverage Strategy” which aims to provide consumers with diverse product options.

“Coca-Cola Zero itself had a great taste, but over the years our global team has been hard at work to reformulate and innovate ingredients to perfect its taste and give it a taste closer to that of Coca-Cola original. We finally managed to come up with the new taste for Coca-Cola Without Sugar to cater to our consumers looking for choice of full or Without sugar options from their favorite beverages to be more in control of their dietary intake,” said Nelly Wainaina, the Coca-Cola East and Central Africa Franchise Marketing Activations Lead.

Coca-Cola without sugar/Bila sukari is now available countrywide.

