Coca-Cola donates over Ksh 30M towards Covid-19 sensitization and relief

The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Coca-Cola Franchise in Kenya and its bottling partner Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) have contributed over Kshs 30 million worth of support to Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Kenya Red Cross and Amref Health Africa to bolster their efforts towards curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.

The Foundation is providing Amref Health Africa with Ksh 17.5 million to support health workers working in medical facilities, as well as support for communities by providing water to those in need across the country.

SHOFCO, on the other hand, will benefit from Ksh 10 million that will be used to create awareness and provide handwashing points in the densely populated informal settlements of Kibera and Mukuru in Nairobi.

The support by Coca-Cola is in form of financial aid; assistance in distribution of sanitisers produced by Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC); and Coca-Cola beverage product donations to medical facilities will complement ongoing government and community organisations efforts in fighting the spread of the virus.

“We value our customers, employees and the communities within which we operate. We, therefore, would like to do our part to help prevent further spread of the virus, while also supporting their needs,” said Phillipine Mtikitiki, General Manager of Coca-Cola East and Central Africa Franchise.

Amref Health Africa in Kenya’s Country Director Dr Meshack Ndirangu said that the donation received would help them reach communities in Nairobi’s informal settlement of Kibera and Muoroto and Kisumu Ndogo in Mombasa and Kilifi counties respectively.

In appreciation of the grant awarded to them, Kennedy Odede, Founder SHOFCO said that they would now manage to scale up their door to door Coronavirus awareness campaign as well as to conduct screening tests in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

“As we set up more handwashing stations, we need to help them maintain the required hygiene standards to control the spread of the virus,” said Odede.

“CCBA is also using its wide distribution network across the country to distribute sanitizers manufactured by KPC to County Commissioner offices across the country for distribution to the public,” said Xavier Selga, Managing Director, CCBA.

“We are also providing hydration support with our beverages to Kenya Red Cross for distribution to quarantine and treatment facilities for use by patients and medical staff,” added Selga.

The support is part of Coca-Cola’s global efforts to help control the spread of Covid-19 with Kenya being among the 13 African countries in East and Central Africa receiving donations.

Coca-Cola is also using its marketing platforms such as social media, radio and TV to create awareness on hygiene through Stay Safe messages. In addition, it is using its product labelling to pass on similar messages to consumers of its beverages.

“This is a rapidly changing situation that we are constantly monitoring. We are guided by both the government and WHO guidelines, and are adapting our efforts and responses as needed,” said Xavier.