Coca-Cola has launched its much-anticipated Christmas Caravan Campaign to bring “real magic” to the festive season.

Embracing the spirit of Santa Claus and celebrating the inherent kindness within us all, Coca-Cola is set to captivate hearts across Kenya with an enchanting series of experiences designed to unite communities and spread joy.

The 2023 Christmas campaign by Coca-Cola is a celebration of the magic of kindness. As the holiday season approaches, Coca-Cola is once again taking its iconic Caravans Tour on a joyous journey through markets across Kenya in November and December.

This tour aims to create unforgettable moments, fostering togetherness, and inviting friends, families, and neighbours to partake in the festivities.

At the heart of this initiative is the opportunity for communities to gather and unleash their inner Santas by engaging in acts of kindness. The Coca-Cola Caravans will not only offer refreshing Coca-Cola beverages but will also provide the chance for participants to win great prizes and share a meal fostering connections and spreading cheer through genuine, heartfelt gestures.

This year, Coca-Cola is set to remind everyone that the spirit of the season lives within us daily. The Christmas Caravan Campaign is more than just an event; it’s a call to embrace the inherent kindness within and extend it to others.

Speaking at the event, Alfred Olajide, Vice President of the Coca-Cola East-Central Africa Franchise expressed, “At Coca-Cola, we believe in the power of togetherness and the magic of kindness. Our Christmas Caravan Campaign is a testament to these values, as we embark on a journey to ignite the spirit of giving and unity across Kenya. This season, let’s join hands, share a Coke, a meal, and spread the joy of the holidays together.”

The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan Campaign is poised to create lasting memories and foster a sense of community during this special time of the year. Customers will be informed on the Coca-Cola social media platforms and local media platforms when the iconic Coca-Cola Caravans is rolling into neighbourhoods to deliver moments of joy, togetherness, and the spirit of Santa Claus.

To participate, customers are encouraged to show up and be a part of the ongoing entertainment activities at the caravans and in various malls across the country. This will give them a chance to win great prices and merchandise and to share in the spirit of Christmas.