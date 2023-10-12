Coca-Cola unveils Keringet’s new identity with inspiring “own your richness” campaign

Coca-Cola has announced strategic plans to capture a larger share of the premium mineral water market in Kenya by launching a new identity for its sourced water brand, Keringet®.

According to Coca-Cola, Keringet´s brand relaunch marks a significant milestone in its journey to provide an enriching experience to its customers.

“We are excited to reintroduce Keringet to our consumers with a fresh look, an expanded product line, and a meaningful ‘Own Your Richness’ campaign,” said Caleb Ajidadun, The Commercial Execution Senior Director – Africa Operation Unit – The Coca-Cola Company

“Keringet has always been about delivering the purest, most refreshing water, and now, we are inviting everyone to join us in embracing the richness of life – from staying hydrated to making sustainable choices and celebrating life’s moments.”

As part of the rebrand, Keringet’s iconic blue bottle has undergone a modern makeover. The new packaging reflects the brand’s renewed commitment to champion of African success stories through the new campaign.

Speaking during the launch event, Isabelle Kariuki-Rostom, Marketing Director, East and Central Africa at The Coca-Cola Company, said the “Own Your Richness” campaign marks an exciting new chapter for Coca-Cola’s premium water brand.

As consumers increasingly prioritize wellness, sustainability, and meaningful experiences, Keringet is poised to become an essential part of their journey.

“Through this campaign we are inviting our customers to discover the richness in every aspect of life. Whether it’s staying hydrated to feel your best, cherishing moments with loved ones, or making sustainable choices, Keringet encourages consumers to embrace a more prosperous and fulfilling life,” Isabelle said.

The newly unveiled identity of the Keringet water bottle is thoughtfully designed to withstand all of life’s adventures and daily outings.